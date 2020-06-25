While it was not the ceremony the community had in mind, it was the best day the staff and students had since the coronavirus shutdown in March. The 2020 eighth-grade class at PS/MS 146 enjoyed the school’s first-ever drive-by graduation outside the school on Monday, June 22, after a virtual one online.
One-by-one, each family drove to the school and popped out for their diploma and a quick pic with Principal Mary Keegan, right, here with class Valedictorian Joy Mazzola. The teachers and staff greeted each and every graduate as each walked down the block.
National Junior Honor Society graduates Christopher Dalton, top left, and Emily Hansen, top right, were the winners of the Howard Beach Kiwanis Club awards for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.