For nearly a month, the students at PS/MS 146 in Howard Beach conducted “Penny Wars” in the school cafeteria. All money collected would be sent to the Ukrainian Red Cross to help people in the war-torn country in any possible way.
Each grade had a collection jar, right, and was able to gain points by adding pennies (+1) or dollar bills (+100). The catch — other grades can lower another grade’s points by adding silver coins to any jug, with nickels (-5), dimes (-10) and quarters (-25) being the most likely candidates.
In the end, $4,125 was collected for the Ukrainian Red Cross and the third-grade was the runaway winner. The third-graders amassed 25,862 points, well ahead of second-place kindergarten and pre-K with 14,193 points. The third-graders were treated to a pizza party last Friday for their excellent effort. At left, fourth-grader Jenna Bittrolff helps count the change at the end of the event, which was led by Andrea Joseph, the school’s drama teacher.
But the Bluehawks of PS/MS 146 were not done yet with their charitable efforts.
After the untimely passing on April 24 of FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein, who was raised and lived in the Rockaways and died in the line of duty, the school organized another fundraiser.
On April 29, it held a dress down day, encouraging all students to wear red for the FDNY and donate $1. In that single day, $800 was raised in Klein’s name for the Fight for Firefighters Foundation.
