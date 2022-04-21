Many cultures are represented at PS 97, The Forest Park School, and where better to explore that than in the kitchen?
With help from the Parent Advisory Council, PS 97 has held nine virtual cooking classes that all feature a new recipe.
In the latest lesson, Stacie Stuart shared her grandma’s recipe for matzo ball soup and taught participants about Passover. Families were reminded that some of the best memories are made in the kitchen with each other.
Empire BlueCross BlueShield offered support by providing Easter coloring books, measuring cups, nutritional guides, hand sanitizer, aprons, tote bags and all the ingredients needed to complete the recipe for 25 families.
PS 97 is proud to call Empire community relation representative Lidi Flores family and is grateful for all the continued support.
Some students, like Kaizen, participated in all of the sessions to date and he invited family members to join him most recently. He loves cooking and is thinking about becoming a chef. Augie, above, loves spending the time with his mom in the kitchen, he said.
They have also made Greek salad, Filipino adobo chicken, Sri Lanka deviled chicken and Middle Eastern turkey meatballs. Next up are Mexican veggie quesadillas, Chinese vegetable lo mein and Italian cheesy chicken pasta.
“We know that educating our students does not stop with academics,” said parent coordinator Amelia Joseph in an email. “Our students need to grow emotionally, physically and socially as well. Our cultural cooking sessions have proven to cover it all.”
