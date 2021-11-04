October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the PS 97 Forest Park School community did its part to help raise awareness of the disease — and even had a great time doing it.
The effort started with a Parent Learning Experience emphasizing that early detection is the best protection. Everyone wore pink and collected $1 from all interested in donating.
It continued when the school took part in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 17. Then Stacie Stuart, one of the science teachers, organized a school walk on Oct. 22. Staff, students, and parents wore pink and walked together for the cause. It was a wonderful day with amazing weather and many special attendees made time to join in, including state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, Rohan Narine, community liaison from the Mayor’s Office, Deputy Borough President Rhonda Binda and Community Board 9 Education Chairperson Sherry Algredo. NYPD Community Affairs helped keep everyone safe.
More than $2,000 was raised for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fund. A big shout-out goes to teacher Nicole Mullins and Class 4-407 for raising over $1,000 on their own. Their poster shows how much they care!
Principal Yassine Aggoub and Assistant Principals Stella Kalogridis and Deena O’Connor believe it is important to educate students on the importance of raising awareness about such important causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.