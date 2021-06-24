State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and PS 63 staff, students and faculty in Ozone Park held a ribbon cutting for the school’s new Global Rainbow Garden on June 16.
The garden at the school, located at 90-15 Sutter Ave., features an outdoor learning space and an international garden where students planted flowers from their families’ countries of origin.
“It was great to be a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony for PS 63’s new Rainbow Garden,” Addabbo said to the Queens Chronicle via email. “With this new beautiful outdoor garden, students will have the chance to learn many things they would not be able to in a traditional classroom setting.”
The representation of the students’ family origins is a fantastic way to teach children about the cultures that make us all different and unique, but similar as well, according to Addabbo.
“They upcycled found materials like milk containers as water containers and they refashioned old planters by painting them for the garden,” said Principal Denise De Jesus, who says the 1,100 3-K to fifth-grade students are from Bangladesh, China, Yemen, India, Poland and all over Latin America and more. Upcycling is the reuse of discarded materials for other purposes, according to UpCycle, a conservation nonprofit.
The PS 63 “Green Team” was led by science teacher Marykate Meyer, technology teacher Gregory Amundson and physical education teacher Thomas Gordon, according to De Jesus. The educators lead a group of students who work on recycling and sustainability projects at the school.
In conjunction with Assistant Principals Lisa Nevins, Aymee Reip and Danielle Cross, De Jesus applied for a $5,000 grant from the Department of Education Office of Sustainability to create the sustainable garden. Staff, families and community members also donated toward the green space.
“We wanted to create a space where the school community could feel a sense of peace and belonging as they saw a familiar flag or flower from their country of origin,” said De Jesus.
Surrounding the garden are flags representing students’ family origins, according to the principal.
Some of the school’s students participated by giving speeches, reading poetry and performing song and dance routines at the ceremony. Others were a big part of crafting the project.
“One thing I am especially proud of is the rain collection system that Mr. Amundson and Mr. Gordon helped us set up,” said fourth-grade Green Team member Emily Gonzalez, who is Dominican and Puerto Rican and lives in Ozone Park. “We came up with designs to collect rainwater and will continue to redesign and improve our system. This is an excellent way to help reduce the amount of water we use from our city supply. Just because we are kids does not mean that we cannot make a huge impact on our environment.”
The collection system consists of watersheds that trickle rainwater to be collected into the barrels — donated from the Office of Sustainability — to water the plants, according to De Jesus. There are also plants for pollination to attract bees.
“When I am in the garden it makes me feel happy, welcome, and that I belong,” said Nahyan Hussain, a fourth-grader who lives in Ozone Park and helped to create the garden. “It brings back memories of when I planted rice, grapes and cherries in Bangladesh.”
The outdoor learning space was dedicated to the Green Team teachers and the garden was dedicated to the school’s fireman, Philip Grombliniak, who shared an anecdote about the Golden Raintree at the forefront of the green space.
“Believe it or not, 25 years ago I carried it over my shoulder from a block away. A neighbor donated it because he was moving,” said Grombliniak, who has been at PS 63 for over 40 years. “We put it in to replace an old crab apple tree that was dying.”
De Jesus said that Grombliniak has shown great dedication to the school and is “deserving of this acknowledgement.”
