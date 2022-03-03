Students at PS 207 in Howard Beach have partnered with the nonprofit Blankets of Hope to purchase more than 600 blankets for people living on the streets of New York City.
Blankets of Hope was founded in 2016 by Brooklyn brothers Mike and Nick Fiorito, above left and second from right, respectively. Their nephews, Joseph and Anthony Fiorito, are students at PS 207.
On Feb. 16, they met with students Elaina Scida, second from left, treasurer, Logan Clemente, secretary, school President Logan Asik, Vice President Jack Tomeo and Principal Lisa Nevins. They also met with school staff, at right: Assistant Principal Timothy Blaine, left, teacher Kristen Lorento, school counselor Jane Cowan, teacher Megan Small, teacher Serena Loiacono, Nevins, and Assistant Principal Chrysanthi Alifieris.
Blankets of Hope teamed up with the school to educate students and their families about the problems faced by homeless New Yorkers. Through a “Kindness Workshop,” led by the nonprofit, kids practiced empathy and kindness. The workshop inspired students and their families to donate funds to purchase the blankets, providing approximately one per student. In addition to the blankets, each student made a hand-drawn card with an inspirational message to accompany the donations. Catholic Charities will distribute the blankets.
“Our entire school community came together and opened their hearts to help others and we couldn’t be more proud,” Nevins said in a statement. “Partnering with Blankets of Hope showed our students that everyone, no matter how young, has the capacity to make a difference.”
Small proposed the idea to the school’s leadership team, and the effort began in January. The movement of kindness was not only an impactful learning experience for PS 207 but it also warmed the hearts of those in need, school leadership stated in an email.
BOH has partnered with more than 500 schools to donate over 50,000 blankets and handwritten notes to those in need.
— Deirdre Bardolf
