PS 146 in Howard Beach is going to get an auditorium restoration courtesy of City Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park).
The school will receive $750,000 for the project from funds secured by the councilman in addition to $50,000 from the School Construction Authority.
The renovation will include new flooring, seating and an audio visual system.
The funding was distributed through the city’s Resolution A program that pays for school-specific capital improvement or enhancement projects through individual grants from City Council members.
Principal Mary Keegan wrote in an email to parents that the school still has several meetings to undergo before the plan is finalized but thanked the councilmember for his contribution. The timeline for the construction is yet to be announced.
“We’re looking forward to hosting future events for the community and assemblies for students in the new auditorium,” Keegan said in a statement relayed by her spokesperson.
— Max Parrott
