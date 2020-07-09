When Tanagra Bledman first met Khaleel Anderson in 2012 he was doing Hurricane Sandy relief. She couldn’t believe the scale and competence of the relief effort the then-teenage activist was undertaking with the Rockaway Youth Task Force.
On the night of June 23, 2020, Bledman celebrated another collaboration with Anderson, now a 24-year-old Assembly candidate in Queens’ 31st district, as one of two co-chairs of his campaign. Anderson clinched a near 10-point lead over District Leader Richard David, the second-place candidate in the five-way Democratic primary race. If he wins now and in November, he will be the youngest sitting member in the Assembly.
While the final results won’t be available until all 2,790 of the district’s reported absentee ballots are counted over the coming weeks, Anderson called his election-night lead a collective accomplishment.
He, his two campaign co-chairs, his communications director and around 60 volunteers pulled off that convincing lead on a progressive platform calling for universal healthcare, a just-cause eviction law and the need to bring resources to the district, which reaches from Ozone Park to Rosedale and down to much of the eastern Rockaways.
They came out ahead of David, a candidate who had previously made inroads to the northern part of the district in a 2017 City Council run and had the backing of the Queens County Democratic County. The team said they did it without campaign experience.
“There’s always this idea that, ‘Oh, the left can’t win in Southeast Queens. The left is out of control. They got all these crazy ideas.’ I am the left,” said Anderson. “Very few black candidates are being run by the left.”
Bledman, a 37-year-old Rosedale activist and staffer for the Westchester Department of Social Services, played a major role in Anderson’s horizontal campaign model — a structure which prevented him from having final say on strategic decisions. Mone’t Schultz, a 24-year-old paralegal from the Rockaways, was the other co-chair.
“I don’t think that we as people believe in the sort of hierarchies that exist in society, so we weren’t going to have that translated into the campaign,” said Schultz.
The nonhierarchical organization played to the strengths of each member of the team, she explained. Schultz, who came on board as a co-chair during quarantine, said that she saw her role as helping Anderson craft and tailor his message to different communities in the district.
Bledman, who said she was new to campaigning despite serving a stint as legislative director to Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), had been working within political organizations longer than anyone else involved. She relied on her experience to encourage the team to trust Anderson’s charisma and platform above any granular strategies.
“When a candidate doesn’t really have a field game, certainly the establishment will crush them because they have an operation. But having an operation in itself is one of the things I tried to communicate to the team is not necessarily going to help you win. It’s who can touch and motivate the voters better. Right? It’s who speaks to the voters in a way that they believe,” she said.
Bledman added that she thought it served Anderson not to have the backing of the Queens County Democratic Party or its chair, Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), who endorsed David, because she thought it helped voters feel that he was sincere.
David told the Chronicle that his role as district leader actually ended up being an obstacle to his campaign. When Gov. Cuomo canceled the special election for the district that was slated to happen in April, it left AD 31 without a replacement for Michele Titus.
“When we didn’t have an assemblymember, a lot of calls came to me for unemployment, for food, for just information on what’s going on, and we were overwhelmed,” David said.
Meanwhile Anderson got a technical boost from the Working Families Party, which endorsed him in March. Anderson said the organization provided consultation work on how to set up a persuasion system and tools that allowed him to do mass texts and phone calls.
Though Bledman’s advice stressed the holistic message, the team did create a neighborhood-based strategy that identified and targeted election districts with strong turnout for past progressive candidates.
“The Rockaways, we expected to do very well there because that’s what my work is,” said Anderson, a member of Community Board 14 and Far Rockaway resident. “I was pleasantly surprised to know that we won Rosedale, Brookville, Springfield Gardens, the Rockaways and we won a small sliver of South Richmond Hill,” he said.
Bledman said that though those mainland areas tend to have more homeowners and higher incomes than other parts of the district, she also knew that there was a base of young voters who are not necessarily reflected in what she deemed to be the more conservative views of those communities’ civic leaders.
The Board of Elections was to have begun counting the absentee ballots July 8. While Anderson said that he has PTSD from the results of last year’s district attorney race, he conceded that his lead appeared “nearly unsurmountable.”
“We have our attorneys ready and we’re ready to challenge and defend every last vote of ours,” said Bledman.
