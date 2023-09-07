September is Responsible Gaming Education Month and Recovery Month, and in recognition, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) is hosting a virtual discussion on Zoom on Sept. 13, from 7 to 8 p.m., to educate the public on problem gambling and connect those in need of services with organizations that can help.
The talk is presented by the New York Council on Problem Gambling and co-sponsored by Resorts World. Participants can remain anonymous by not signing on with their full names and turning off their camera and microphone. They will be able to ask questions verbally or through text.
“For some, gaming is a casual pastime, but for others it becomes all-consuming, and they need help,” Addabbo, chairman of the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering, said. “... If we can help just one person from taking this preventable trip down the road to self-destruction, then we have accomplished something really important.”
To join the session, go to the Zoom website and type in the meeting ID, 840 5365 7492, and passcode, 767130.
— Kristen Guglielmo
