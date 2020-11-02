On Sunday morning, small groups of residents donning American flags and red MAGA hats started to line up along the sidewalk of Cross Bay Boulevard running through Broad Channel.
The scattered MAGA enthusiasts emerged to cheer on a pro-Trump car rally that started in Jacob Riis Park and shot up through northern Queens, where a group of ralliers eventually stopped traffic on the Whitestone Bridge.
But just as the caravan spurred a counterprotest in Manhattan that ended with 10 arrests, it drew a Queens anti-Trump crowd at locations in Belle Harbor and Broad Channel — a neighborhood that went for Trump in 2016 by about 70 percent.
“The idea was to be out here and be seen, and to let other like-minded people know that they’re not alone because in communities like this it can be very isolating,” said Carolina Willsen, an organizer of the anti-Trump protest and resident of the Rockaways who grew up in Broad Channel.
Though more Trump supporters were scattered along in the majority Trump supporting the 15-block stretch of Cross Bay in Broad Channel, the 20 or so anti-Trump protesters stood out because they clustered together at the southern tip of the neighborhood and brandished signs emblazoned with Black Lives Matter and “Anti-racist, anti-Trump.”
The MAGA caravan entailed three waves of about 50 cars each — many with obstructed license plates — donning an abundance of Trump and thin blue line flags, honking and drawing cheers from the pro-Trump residents and heckling from the protesters. Some were decked out in elaborate pro-Trump decorations, like an SUV whose owner strapped an Antifa dummy splattered with blood to the front of the car.
Several pro-Trump passengers leaned out of the window to shout down the counter-protesters.
“Four more days!” an anti-Trump protester mockingly chanted as the cars rolled by.
As opposed to the more bellicose car participants, the Broad Channel residents who stood on the corner to support the rally were less confrontational.
Thomasina Ogden, who waved a flag to support the caravan as she watched over a yard sale she had set up on her block, said that she supports Trump’s outspoken nationalism.
“I appreciate that his whole persona is for America, and no one else,” Ogden said.
Willsen said that while the neighborhood had always been conservative when she was growing up, political tension had burst to the foreground over the last four years.
“I think that before Trump got elected, politics was something that you didn't speak about with your friends because it could be tense,” she said. “But I think that he’s so horrible that it lit a fire under everyone’s ass to get involved because he’s actually so dangerous.”
A pro-Trump neighbor a couple blocks down the street said that the Trump presidency didn’t just drive liberals to be more politically active, it had a similar effect on Trump supporters.
“We've lived down here our whole lives and this is the first time this neighborhood has done this for any president ever,” said Barbara Ferchland, a retired FBI employee.
“We've never seen anyone at that house and, look, they're out,” she said pointing over to a reclusive neighbor of hers.
Being the ideological minority in a tight knit community of around 3,000 people comes with challenges. One Broad Channel resident that the Chronicle spoke to didn't want to be identified, citing instances of vandalism against outspoken liberals in the neighborhood.
Felicia Singh, a candidate for the district’s City Council seat who was among the anti-Trump group, said that she came out because she is concerned about a fear-mongering effect that the parade might have on the immigrant communities that live along the caravan’s path.
Cait Moss, a co-organizer of the anti-Trump gathering, said she wanted “to show that this is not Trump country, there are other opposing views here.”
