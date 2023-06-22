Prima Pasta & Café, a restaurant located on Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach for more than 30 years, was closed by the Department of Health last week after failing an inspection.
It is the restaurant’s second failure since November 2022, when it was forced to close due to multiple critical health violations, including evidence of live roaches in the facility, and evidence of mice and flies.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) was working with the mayor’s rat czar, Kathleen Corradi, before the closure to help mitigate the location’s rodent infestation and remedy the issues faced both outside and inside the restaurant.
“It was determined that this condition could be easily resolved if the refuse being put out by Prima Pasta were in closed containers and not in open bags, leaving a constant food supply for the rodents which have now infested neighboring properties,” Ariola said in a Facebook post on June 13, prior to the restaurant’s closing.
The restaurant was closed by the city Health Department on the following day, June 14. The restaurant owner could not be reached for comment.
“I am extremely disappointed that a restaurant which has been a member of our community for so long would disrespect their neighbors in such a way,” Ariola said in a statement to the Chronicle. “I am glad that city agencies had such a swift response to address this issue, and I hope that the business owners will finally take concrete steps to ensure that this problem never happens again.”
