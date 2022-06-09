A traditional gay pride flag was raised at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 133rd Street in Richmond Hill and will fly for the month of June in honor of Pride Month.
The effort was made possible by the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, led by Sam Esposito, and the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club, led by Romeo Hitlall.
Participants in the event included the representatives from the 102nd and 106th precincts as well as several elected officials’ offices. Capt. Jerome Bacchi of the 106th Pct. helped to raise the flag himself.
In a Facebook post, Esposito thanked PJ Marcel of the Howard Beach Dads group for donating the flag.
— Deirdre Bardolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.