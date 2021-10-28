The students at MS 202, the Robert H. Goddard School in Ozone Park, have a new way to get lost in a good book — at the push of a button.
The school inaugurated its new book vending machine on Oct. 21, with Principal William Fitzgerald, top, cutting the ribbon.
Offering a wide selection of popular fiction and nonfiction titles, the vending machine operates on “golden tokens,” which students can earn in a variety of ways. Each token allows a student to select a book to keep. The vending machine was made possible by a grant from Donors Choose, a charitable organization connecting contributors nationwide to public school projects.
Michelle Brier, the school’s librarian, sees the project as a means of getting more books into students’ hands. “We know that students will read more if they get to choose their own books,” she said. “Reading expands their understanding of the world around them.”
In addition to receiving the vending machine, the school has secured more than 500 new paperback books through other Donors Choose grants.
