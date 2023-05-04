Block party season is here and the 102nd Precinct is kicking it off with a free event this weekend.
The Cops and Kids block party, hosted by the precinct and its Community Council, is taking place on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
It will be held on 118th Street and Jamaica Avenue near the police station in Richmond Hill.
There will be food, drinks, bounce houses, giveaways, entertainment for the whole family and more, according to a flier for the event.
Kosher food options will be among those available.
Partners include Community Board 9, which is sponsoring a bounce house for the event.
For more information, the 102nd Precinct’s Community Affairs division can be reached at (718) 805-3215.
The Community Council typically meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the One Stop Richmond Hill Community Center, located at 110-08 Jamaica Ave.
— Deirdre Bardolf
