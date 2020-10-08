The faithful from three South Queens churches — Our Lady of Grace, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Helen — visited the 106th Precinct last Saturday and prayed the rosary and St. Michael’s Prayer for Police Officers.
Numerous officers joined in, with the above just a fraction of the cops and civilians who took part in the prayers.
“It was well received and appreciated by all as we came together as a community in prayer for protection and thanksgiving for our police officers,” participant Karen Francisquini said.
The prayer of St. Michael, patron saint of police officers, asks God “to keep them safe from harm, dedicated to serving and protecting communities and full of empathy and compassion for their fellow man.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
