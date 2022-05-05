Police Officers Nicholas Salamone, left, and Scott Adelman of the 102nd Precinct’s Community Affairs division were honored for their involvement in the community at the first Richmond Hill Block Association meeting back in person last Wednesday.
Elected officials also granted the officers certificates for their community bridge-building work, including Mayor Adams, state Sen. James Sanders Jr., Councilwoman Joann Ariola, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Rep. Nydia Velazquez.
The meeting also included introductions of new board members, distribution of at-home Covid tests and PPE and discussions of the upcoming 46th annual Park Fair.
