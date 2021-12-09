New York City Department of Education Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter confirmed on Thursday that she will be ending her tenure at the DOE come the end of the de Blasio administration.
“Since March, I have had the honor of a lifetime to serve as Chancellor for the incredible schools, educators, communities, families and most importantly, your children who make up the NYC Department of Education,” she wrote in a post on the DOE’s blog, “The Morning Bell.”
She began the role on March 15 following the sudden resignation of Richard Carranza. Porter was born in Far Rockaway and raised in South Jamaica. She was the first Black woman to be chancellor.
“Today, I am sharing the bittersweet news that I will be stepping down from my role as Chancellor at the end of this calendar year,” she wrote.
In a press conference, Mayor de Blasio said, “I want to give tremendous compliment to Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter, she has been absolutely outstanding, helped this city to move forward during COVID, helped to keep our kids safe, worked really beautifully with our health care leadership, particularly Dr. Chokshi ... and Dr. Varma worked closely, closely with the Chancellor on a lot of the planning.”
Porter will be the CEO of a new nonprofit called the Bronx Community Foundation, she announced on NY1.
“It focuses on really investing across the Bronx, but more importantly, engaging with community stakeholders about what the needs are in the community,” she said. “It’s going to be a foundation that is one-of-a-kind in the borough and really looking at ways to build sustainability for Bronxites.”
Her position is widely expected to be filled by David C. Banks, president of the Eagle Academy Foundation, the first in a network of all-boys public schools.
Banks and Porter worked closely in opening the The Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice.
“I will work closely with the next Chancellor to ensure that a positive, welcoming, and affirming experience for all children continues this year and beyond,” she said in the post.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.