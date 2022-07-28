A popular nail salon in Howard Beach went ablaze over the weekend and gutted the interior of the space, leaving the shop to rely on its second location to accommodate customers.
The FDNY received a call about a fire at Michael’s Nails II, located at 164-34 Cross Bay Blvd., just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.
A popular nail salon in Howard Beach Twelve units including 60 fire and EMS staff responded and no injuries were reported. The business was closed at the time of the fire.
The blaze was gotten under control by 8:30 a.m., according to FDNY officials, after an all-hands call.
Fire marshals are continuing to investigate and a cause is yet to be determined. There is no indication that other adjacent businesses in the strip were affected.
Michael’s Nails’ Old Howard Beach location is now seeing an influx of appointment requests, according to the Howard Beach Dads page, which posted about the incident, saying the salon is asking for patience.
One member posted in the group on behalf of the salon, stating that it is in need of chairs and tables, which can be donated at an empty storefront near the shop, until it is up and running.
