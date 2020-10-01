With thousands of New Yorkers still out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is partnering with Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and the Queens Chamber of Commerce to host a virtual resume-building webinar to help constituents re-enter the workforce.
The free resume-writing and interviewing workshop will take place on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, for those who register. The workshop will focus on building up the skills needed for writing a resume and cover letter, and other aspects to land and then succeed at a potential interview.
The webinar will cover “how to write an attractive resume, how to expand on your work history, how to include keywords that your employers in your field are looking for, how to incorporate what you learned from your experiences into your resume, how to dress, behave, and answer during an interview,” Addabbo’s press release said.
To register, visit bit.ly/2SawIAn. The link will be emailed upon registration.
