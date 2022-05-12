During the Community Board 9 meeting on Tuesday night, 102nd Police Precinct Capt. Eynat Naor took questions about recent crimes including an alleged robbery of a Sikh man in Richmond Hill.
Board member Kirpal Billing said members of his community are easily identified by their turbans and beards and are being attacked because of their identity.
Naor said that summer plans are in the works including rapid response to 311 complaints. She also announced the precinct’s commanding officer, Deputy Inspector Antonio Fidacaro, is moving on and that interviews for a successor, as well as community input, will get underway.
A recent spike in felony assaults is attributed mainly to domestic violence incidents, Naor said.
In addition, the board voted to increase the salaries of its paid staff despite motions to table the vote till next month.
District Manager James McClelland stated plans are in the works to provide hybrid meetings going forward. Additionally, Community Board 9 is slated for its bus redesign workshop on Monday, May 16.
— Deirdre Bardolf
