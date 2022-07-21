A 46-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Woodhaven apartment on June 29.
The victim, whom the NYPD has identified as Jason Brady, was found in his apartment, located at 76-16 Jamaica Ave.
Officers were responding to a 911 call when they found Brady, unconscious and unresponsive, having suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and back.
This week, they released photos of Brady. Police found his body under a couch last month.
The investigation remains open.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
— Deirdre Bardolf
