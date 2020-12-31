Police made an arrest Monday afternoon in connection with a murder in Ozone Park from earlier this month.
A 22-year-old South Ozone Park resident, Nazieer Basir, was charged with shooting 22-year-old South Richmond Hill resident Royhessny Sintjago in the head in front of an auto shop at 90-04 Liberty Ave. around 9:51 p.m. on Dec. 7, according to the NYPD.
Basir is being charged with murder, manslaughter and the criminal possession of a firearm.
A gray Honda Accord was observed fleeing northbound into the jurisdiction of the 102nd Precinct. Police were witnessed canvassing the area after the shooting, which occurred in the 106th Precinct.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The NYPD could not provide any details on the motive behind the shooting. According to the New York Daily News, police sources described Sintjago as a known gang member.
— Max Parrott
