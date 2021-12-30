Pedestrians traveling beneath the underpass on 156th Avenue in Howard Beach will no longer be plagued with the pigeon dropping problem that has long been a bother.
The area, which features hand-painted murals and is home to the recently dubbed “Never Forget Way,” now has wooden planks to prevent birds from nesting, thanks to state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. and the state Department of Transportation.
“This is the perfect example of how local government should work,” Addabbo said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank the constituents who brought this issue to my attention and NYSDOT for their action and timely response.”
(0) comments
