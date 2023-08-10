Don Riepe of the American Littoral Society is presenting a photography exhibition at the Red Wall gallery on the second floor of Resorts World Casino, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., entitled “Wildlife and Nature in NYC.”
The exhibit contains 85 photos that showcase Riepe’s talent for capturing moments in nature around Jamaica Bay and the rest of the city. Riepe holds the honorary title of Jamaica Bay Guardian on behalf of the Littoral Society for his work in promoting the protection and conservation of the Jamaica Bay ecosystem.
The show will run from Aug. 11 through 31, wi
th an opening reception on the 11th from 2 to 4 p.m. A closing reception will be held on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.
— Kristen Guglielmo
