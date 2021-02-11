The elimination of screened middle school admissions is making waves down in the Rockaways.
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) recently wrote a letter to the Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza requesting to reconsider the recently unveiled changes to middle school admissions on the grounds that it could negatively impact Scholars’ Academy, located in Rockaway Park.
The Academy, which has students in grades six through 12, is an academically accelerated screened school, which usually follows a geographic zone policy when selecting students.
Normally 51 percent of the school’s seats are set aside for students from the Rockaway Peninsula, 39 percent are for those from School District 27, which stretches up to Ozone Park and Woodhaven, and the remaining 10 percent are reserved for those who reside outside those areas.
But in December, Carranza announced sweeping changes to the middle and high school admissions process wherein if a middle school has more applicants than available seats, offers will be made using a random lottery that will be conducted by the Department of Education’s Office of Student Enrollment.
Pheffer Amato explained in her letter that the school was founded in 2005, “specifically to address the fact that most of the students in Rockaway were leaving the Peninsula to attend school elsewhere for a viable middle school option.”
She argued that the changes would go beyond the middle school to impact high school admissions as well, where 90 percent of enrolled students come from the middle school.
Under the chancellor’s new admissions guidelines, however, school district priorities for high school admissions will be permanently eliminated this year, and all other geographic priorities will be eliminated next year.
“Minimally, I ask that a middle school admission set-aside be provided for siblings of students. As the current student population is already so diverse, having a sibling policy would maintain that diversity,” wrote Pheffer Amato.
She went on to ask that the chancellor consider other exceptions in the case of the Rockaway school.
“Blanket changes will not suffice for this school as it is not comparable to any other,” she said.
