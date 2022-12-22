The Linden Park Pharmacy closed earlier this week after 60 years in business.
Prescriptions were transferred to the Walgreens at 160-40 Cross Bay Blvd.
Comments flooded social media over the news as many wondered exactly where their prescriptions would end up and lamented the closure of the pharmacy.
Howard Plaza Realty, management company for the Lindenwood Shopping Center, issued a statement that was shared by the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association.
“Linden Park Pharmacy has been a respected tenant in our shopping center for the past 60 years. Howard Plaza Realty has had an excellent working relationship with the pharmacy during its long tenancy. In addition, we value having a pharmacy located within the shopping center because it serves an important need of the Howard Beach community.”
However, the management company continued that it did not know of the pharmacy’s plan to “discontinue operation” and break the lease, which was set to expire in December of next year.
“Ownership feels that it is in the best interests of all parties to part ways at the end of the lease term. We will continue to search for tenants that best serve the needs of the Howard Beach community, which has always been the highest priority of Howard Plaza Realty.”
The civic posted on its Facebook page that a new pharmacy will be taking over the location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.