Holy Child Jesus Teen Drama Group, part of the Richmond Hill community since 1972, will be presenting “The Phantom of the Opera,” a Youth Group Production at Holy Child Jesus Academy, located at 111-02 86 Ave., in Msgr. Murray Hall.
Every summer, the group presents a full-scale production featuring the talents of teens from Queens in singing, dancing, acting, set design and construction, lighting, sound and stage crew. Previously, the club presented “Grease,” “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “42nd Street,” “Newsies” and “The SpongeBob Musical,” among others.
“Phantom” performances are Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m. The musical is directed by Liam MacLarty, conducted by Margaret Krysa and choreographed by Ariel McAuley, with assistance from Christine Skorupa.
Tickets will be sold outside the church after each Mass on July 29 and 30, and in the school cafeteria from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m on July 27, as well as July 30 through Aug. 2. Tickets will also be sold at the door on performances days, subject to availability.
— Kristen Guglielmo
