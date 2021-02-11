Let new lights lead the way to victory.
Erick Molina, longtime Woodhaven resident and soccer instructor, recently started a petition to install stadium lights around Victory Field, the track next to Woodhaven Boulevard in Forest Park.
He argued that less restricted evening activities would bring the community together and Molina said that through his soccer involvement he’s heard from many neighborhood kids and groups that their activities are cut short after sunset.
The park closes at 9 p.m., and in the thick of winter it’s generally too cold to attract much activity in the evening, but Molina said that changes every year in the spring.
Molina heard from a soccer club, Barcelona SC, that uses the field for games, and got 4,000 signatures for a similar petition a few years ago. As of Wednesday, Molina’s petition has attracted 285 signatures.
Community Board 9 Chairman Kenichi Wilson said that he would submit the request if Molina makes it, but isn’t totally sure that the funding of the strapped Park Department would be better spent elsewhere in Forest Park.
— Max Parrott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.