The NYPD is investigating the death of a 59-year-old pedestrian who was killed Monday afternoon in Ozone Park when a Jeep SUV jumped the curb and struck him.
The NYPD had not released the victim’s name prior to the Chronicle’s deadline.
According to the 106th Precinct, the incident took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cross Bay Boulevard and Liberty Avenue.
The preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 26-year-old woman was driving the Jeep SUV northbound on Cross Bay Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle after passing a box truck on the right side.
The SUV then mounted the sidewalk, struck the pedestrian and a utility pole before coming to a final stop at the southeast corner of Cross Bay and Liberty.
Police officers found the man to be unconscious with severe trauma to his body. EMS personnel transported the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
