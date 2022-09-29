The corner of Tahoe Street and Eckford Avenue in Ozone Park is now dedicated to a beloved member of the South Queens community gone too soon.
The street has been co-named for Paul Russo, son of Villa Russo owner George Russo, above center, who died in 2018 at 33 years old after battling cancer.
Russo is remembered for his deep faith and devotion to his community.
Friends and family gathered last Saturday for the ceremony and guest speakers included former Councilman Eric Ulrich, left, and Councilwoman Joann Ariola, right. They joined the Paul’s parents, Antha and George, center, and his siblings, George, Giovana, Nicolette and Arianna.
— Deirdre Bardolf
