The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association is hosting a Patriot Day fundraiser on Sept. 9 at the PS 207 schoolyard, co-sponsored by the office of City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park). There will be crafts, food, raffles and games available.
The event’s itinerary begins with an adult fitness course at 11 a.m. Registration is $25. To register, send your payment to @HBL-Civic on Venmo with your name, cell phone number and email address.
At 12 p.m., children can participate in an American flag scavenger hunt. Registration is $5 per child, and payment should be sent to the same Venmo account, along with your child’s name and your contact information.
The fundraiser is being held in memory of Rocco Morabito, a 7-year-old boy born with a severe condition that he braved through for years. Morabito’s father, John, is a retired firefighter who saved countless lives on 9/11.
The proceeds will go toward funding the neighborhood’s 9/11 mural site and to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
— Kristen Guglielmo
