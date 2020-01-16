  • January 16, 2020
Queens Chronicle

Party time for Sen. Schumer

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:30 am

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took time from the impeachment fight in the Washington, DC, last Saturday to appear at the New American Democratic Club’s annual dinner, the fast-growing political club that represents voters and activists from the South Asian community.

In its ninth year, the dinner at the Taj Mahal on Hillside Avenue in Briarwood is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the group.

More than 800 people attended, according to officials. Reps. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Yvette Clarke (D-Brooklyn) were among the speakers.

— Michael Shain

