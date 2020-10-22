The New York City Sheriff’s Office busted up an alleged illegal party at the Queens Luxe banquet hall in Ozone Park with over 215 people inside early on Saturday morning.
Deputy sheriffs arrived at the venue at 106-09 Rockaway Blvd. around 1:40 a.m. to allegedly find revelers inside dancing, smoking hookah without social distancing, not wearing face coverings and drinking alcohol without food.
The venue had been hosting a hookah party, which was meant to be capped at 45 guests, according to the New York Post.
Johnny Albuja, the owner, and an employee, Miguel Hernandez, were charged with five summonses each for violation of emergency orders, unlicensed sale of alcohol and unlicensed warehousing of alcohol, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Two other employees, Juan Carlos Barona Uribe and Luis David Mera Acosta, were each issued summonses for violation of emergency orders.
Beyond violating mayoral and gubernatorial COVID regulations, the catering hall was operating without a liquor license, according to the sheriff’s report.
According to its website, the venue contains several ballrooms, two of which have a respective maximum capacity of 250 and 160 guests. Under state COVID rules, indoor arts and entertainment venues can open at 25 percent capacity, but social gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.