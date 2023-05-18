The restoration of Sunset Cove Park is nearing completion, the Chronicle has confirmed, and photos taken earlier this month show the progress made at the site.
After being closed for nearly a decade, the Broad Channel park reopened in 2019 after the first phase of a restoration focused on the salt marsh, maritime upland and a 1,000-foot berm, all to help with storm protection and reduce wave and wind impacts.
Then, in July 2022, ground was broken on the second phase to bring an outdoor classroom and boardwalk built with reclaimed wood from Superstorm Sandy.
Phase two is set to wrap up this June, according to the city Parks Department, and an official ribbon cutting will follow. The area will allow the public a closer experience of the wetlands.
The third phase is intended to improve stormwater and flood management in the low-lying parking area and anticipated to include vegetation infrastructure to convey and treat runoff.
— Deirdre Bardolf
