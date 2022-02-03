Middle-school applications for city public schools finally opened in mid-January and the Department of Education announced a new policy that would make it easier for siblings to attend the same school.
The department did away with academic screening measures and is using a lottery-based system for the second year in a row but added a priority to keep siblings in the same school.
The news is welcomed by many parents who have long fought for their children to attend the same schools and avoid multiple pickup and drop-off locations but there is a caveat: Priority is not granted to siblings of all middle-school students, only current sixth-graders.
The difference between this year’s sixth-graders and those in grades ahead of them is that sixth-graders got in on the first year of that lottery system. Seventh-graders got into schools based on academic screens.
Some are calling the new policy of excluding students who were accepted on merit unfair and “a racist dog whistle for Asian families.”
In a letter written to the Chronicle, public school parents and PLACE NYC co-founders Yiatin Chu, Chien Kwok and Vito LaBella stated, “Why the arbitrary cut-off? For Asian-American families who are disproportionately excluded from this change, it does not seem so arbitrary.”
“Giving sibling priority to those admitted under merit runs the ‘risk’ of admitting more Asian students,” the letter continued.
“It’s anti-Asian because we all believe in a merit-based system,” Phil Wong, former president of Community Education Council 26, said.
Wong told the Chronicle the move is part of a larger “dismantling” of a “working school system” because most geographic priorities have already been eliminated and students must apply to schools outside of their zones or districts. He said academic screening is next to go.
“We want to restore screening at all grades, not just certain grades,” he said.
According to the DOE guidelines, students entering middle school in the fall who have a sibling in sixth grade during the 2021-22 school year have a priority to attend the same school, if they apply.
Next year, students entering middle school in fall 2023 who have a sibling in sixth or seventh grade during the 2022-23 school year will have a priority to attend the same school as that sibling if they apply to it.
The policy applies to full-siblings, half-siblings, step-siblings, and foster siblings who live in the same household as the applicant.
The PLACE letter states that a DOE official responded to a parent question that, “To help preserve the goals of the diversity plan, sibling priority was phased in so that applicants with siblings in sixth grade [admitted via lottery] receive a priority ... Students who are in seventh grade or older were admitted to their middle school based on their academic record ... Implementing a priority for these students would give applicants access to a school based on their older sibling’s academic performance.”
The DOE was reached out to for comment and a spokesperson said he is looking into the parent’s perspective.
