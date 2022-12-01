“We’re here and we’re always going to be here.”
That was Kathy Pascarella’s response to the rumors that the food pantry at the Our Lady of Grace Church in Howard Beach had closed. Pascarella and Jeanie Ruvolo have been running the pantry for 22 years, she said, and they ended up serving nearly 160 families this Thanksgiving. They were expecting 120 but managed to accommodate the additional families.
But their resources were depleted in part because of a rumor that they were no longer open, which they learned about from a local business that called to see if it could still donate to the pantry.
At Tuesday night’s Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association meeting, Co-president Phyllis Inserillo called on the community to donate and help replenish the stock.
Pascarella said they are also collecting holiday gifts for 300 children. Gift cards are appreciated for that drive and average $25.
The pantry is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. but any donations can also be dropped off at the pastoral office.
— Deirdre Bardolf
