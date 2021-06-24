For her husband’s first Father’s Day, Catherine Vieitez is giving him the simple gift of being a father — times three.
The Howard Beach mother gave birth to triplets just five days before Stephan’s first time celebrating the holiday as a dad.
“That’s your present,” Catherine told Stephan. “Next year, uh, I’ll have to think about. No more kids, I don’t think so. I’ll have my hands full.”
The couple took their three newborns, Stephan, Jr., Violet Meadow and Austin Stephan, home June 18, but not before showing them off to the world — North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset celebrated the new family with a press conference last Friday, where Stephan surprised Catherine with a three-stone diamond ring.
Well, he told her she’d get one soon. In his excitement, he left the “push gift” at home.
“I had bought you a beautiful ring to memorialize our struggles going through the coronavirus pandemic, how wonderful you carried three children and how wonderful of a person you are developing into, motherhood,” Stephan said to his wife. “Once we get home you’re going to be iced out, baby!”
The three babies were a wonderful gift to the new parents after a stressful pregnancy journey. First, the couple struggled to get pregnant and turned to NSUH for intrauterine insemination, a type of artificial insemination. Luckily, the procedure was successful on the initial try.
When she found out she was pregnant, Catherine surprised her husband with three balloons — one for each of the babies — and flowers. They were overjoyed to find out the treatment was so successful, but the stress didn’t stop there.
Catherine was a new recruit for the NYPD academy, but had to put her career on hold for motherhood. It was the third time she had to postpone the academy — last year, the pandemic derailed the April class and the July class.
“I had to put it aside because the most important thing is the safety of my babies,” Catherine said. “We were very happy to start a family. I put it on hold, so let’s see how life goes on.”
Stephan, a bus maintenance worker for the Metropolitan Transit Authority, had to go through a rigorous decontamination process upon returning home from work each day before he could see and care for his pregnant wife. Covid regulations kept Stephan out of doctors appointments and forced the couple to limit traditional celebrations, like a gender reveal party and a bridal shower.
Now that the babies are here, Dr. Victor Klein, the vice chairperson of OB/GYN at NSUH, said the Vieitezes can look forward to about 10,000 diaper changes for all three babies in their first year of life.
Klein also said that the country’s birth rate has dropped by 4 percent this year, the largest decline over the last 50 years. At NSUH, however, the rate has jumped 10 percent.
“A lot of people are moving to Long Island. A lot of people are moving out of the city,” said Klein. The doctor also said the demographics of who is living in the city and who is able to afford the cost is impacting the birth rate at NSUH.
