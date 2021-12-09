About 10 years ago, Deborah Camp had a job that paid the bills but didn’t quite fit the bill for someone who has loved art since age 3.
Browsing through Craigslist at home in Queens, she happened across an ad for a window artist for Pet Menu, a Flushing store that was searching for a design featuring the spring season and pets.
Though she’d never painted on glass before, Camp, 36, sent a sketch with a pets baseball game theme. The owners of the store — which has since closed — loved it and hired Camp for the job. On the window, she created a whimsical world with two teams, “The pet store versus the other guys,” complete with an audience of cheering animals and a score of 100-0.
“I was so ecstatic that they gave me this chance,” said Camp. “And that is how the ball started rolling. From there, I said, ‘You know, I love this. I love painting large scale. I wonder if I could find other businesses like this.’”
Her career as a window painter “just snowballed from there.”
Before beginning her freelance business, Camp worked as a cashier at the HealthMax in Woodhaven. Though the job wasn’t artistically fulfilling, she says it gave her the opportunity to meet lots of people and to better her customer service skills — two elements that were essential to building a business of her own.
As the years passed by, Camp continued to build her business. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. There wasn’t a need for decorated windows for stores that had to close their doors. When the city shut down in March 2020, the reality of Camp’s dwindling finances as a window painter set in, a situation that many freelancers experienced. But she did what artists do; she hustled and pivoted, focusing on a graphic design business she had started a few years ago. What initially had been a creative outlet during her days as a cashier became Camp’s main source of income. Now the Queens-based artist paints windows here and there but uses her graphic design business to keep her bills paid as she maintains her passion as an artist.
This month, Camp’s art is featured at the Center at Maple Grove Cemetery, at 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Mondays through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can meet her there Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Her best sellers on the marketing website for artists, RedBubble, are disco ball and animal-themed products, said Camp. Her account hosts nearly 700 designs, and she continues to add to it multiple times a week.
A lifelong Woodhaven resident with a BFA from Queens College, Camp has artistry in her DNA, reaching back to her great-grandfather on her mother’s side. Camp said her earliest memories of art is drawing next to him when she was a toddler, trying to copy the horses he was painting.
Camp takes much of her inspiration from music, specifically from the 1960s, as well as from nature, animals and the environment. Right now, she’s exploring “the simple things of life” in her drawings, she said.
The price of her paintings differs based on size, level of detail and her commute to the job site. Camp said her paintings take an average of four or five hours to complete, though some have taken an entire week of eight-hour days. And this freelance style, despite its uncertainties, works for Camp.
“What I love about it is that I’m in control of my own time and how I use it,” she said. “I am not tied down to certain hours. I can work at 2 in the morning if I want on an idea. And then I could put in a ton of hours one day and then the next day I could earn the day off. I’m in control of all of that.”
Camp works mainly in Queens, sometimes in Brooklyn and occasionally in Manhattan.
According to a 2017 study from the Center for an Urban Future, a nonpartisan policy organization, Brooklyn and Queens have had an increase of “visual and performing artists” since 2000 — with Brooklyn reaching 17,605 and Queens 8,726.
Although the community of artists in Queens trails in size and influence compared to the Brooklyn scene, Camp has managed to support herself as a freelancer.
Camp has found a niche, and during the holidays — her busiest season — her paintings have graced the windows of some well-known Queens establishments including Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, whose doors featured a painted snowman and snowwoman. In years past, she painted a holiday scene for a barbershop, A Little Off the Side, also in Woodhaven, complete with Santa getting his beard trimmed by elves.
As the holidays approach, Camp is hoping to recoup the business she lost last winter, and so far, business is “booming,” she said.
This year, she landed a new client — Parkside Realty in Richmond Hill — when Regina Santoro Schaefer, a real estate broker, reached out to Camp on Facebook. After two days of work, an intricately painted winter village inspired by local Victorian houses adorned the windows, and Santoro Schaefer is very pleased with the result.
“Fantastic. Absolutely amazing,” she said. “It brings so much Christmas spirit to this corner, people actually are stopping and looking. When she was painting, people stopped her every two minutes.”
Richard Paulsen, an assistant professor of economics at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, has studied the cross-section between business and art.
Paulsen said freelance artists who create original works can generate a following. “Consumers end up demanding that product that they didn’t know they necessarily wanted, whether that be a painting, a song, a screenplay.”
For Camp, her window art has caught the attention of the community, perhaps aided in part by a creative marketing technique — adding her name and phone number to each window art.
But window art and graphic design are just two of the many artistic ventures Camp hopes to explore in the years ahead. Writing and illustrating a book, working for a greeting card company and expanding her graphic design business are also on the list. And she has bigger plans for her beloved borough as well.
Camp plans to be a part of the effort to “make Queens equally shine as bright as Brooklyn,” she said.
“You know, if you nurture a seed, and you grow it, it’s going to bloom and blossom. Let’s make a whole field of flowers here for the arts.”
