The Ozone Park Residents Block Association welcomed a crowd of more than 100 for its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic.
The meeting honored Donna Maucere, a founder of the block association and an active member of the Ozone Park Community who passed away in 2021, as well as victims of Covid, the war in Ukraine, slain Police Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera and Far Rockaway FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard, who died in February.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, top, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer-Amato and Councilwoman Joann Ariola attended and spoke.
The NYPD’s 102nd, 106th and 75th precincts were also in attendance.
President Sam Esposito introduced Dmitriy Gostev, a Ukrainian resident of Forest Hills who is helping to coordinate relief efforts to get supplies to the country.
— Deirdre Bardolf
