The Ozone Park Residents Block Association will host two Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies this weekend.
The fifth annual lighting at the Living World Christian Fellowship, located at 132-05 Cross Bay Blvd., will go from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
Free gifts from Santa Claus himself will be given to children. Free hot chocolate and pretzels will be provided, and bouncy houses and other festivities will be featured.
The event is sponsored by state Assemblymembers Stacey Pheffer-Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and City Councilmember Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
The four electeds will also sponsor the second annual lighting at the Deshi Senior Center, located at 83-10 Rockaway Blvd., scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will also feature Santa Claus, with free gifts and a photo opportunity with St. Nick available to children. Complimentary hot chocolate will also be served.
— Sean Okula
