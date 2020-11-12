The Ozone Park Residents Block Association, the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol and the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park have stepped up to try and reduce food insecurity for the harvest holiday.
The groups are working together to provide an opportunity for residents to “host” a family for Thanksgiving.
A $40 donation supplies one family with an essential food box.
Families in need can fill out the online form at tinyurl.com/y63arqfy to participate.
As of Tuesday, 25 families had already applied for the food box for Thanksgiving.
Donations will be accepted through Nov. 23.
Those looking to donate can pay through Venmo to @ozpkrba-copcp-kiwanis.
Checks will also be accepted to City Line Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, Inc.
Cash donations are also accepted at the OZPKRBA’s office at 83-10 Rockaway Blvd.
For more information, call (718) 641-0405.
