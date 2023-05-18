The charges in a January 2022 stabbing have been upped to homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries last week.
On Jan. 2, 2022, 36-year-old Richard Washington of Brooklyn was waiting on the Manhattan-bound A-train platform at the Rockaway Boulevard Station in Ozone Park when Brian Moolenaar, 64, of Rockaway, approached from behind and stabbed him twice in the neck, said police.
Moolenaar was arrested that month and charged with attempted murder and assault.
Police announced this week that Washington died last Friday as a result of the injuries he sustained. The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
The Daily News reported that the assault left Washington paralyzed, and that he died from an infection linked to the wounds.
Washington was headed from the Far Rockaway homeless shelter he was staying in to watch football with his family that Sunday back in 2022, the outlet also reported, when Moolenaar, unprovoked and without speaking any words, attacked Washington, who was the father of a 14-year-old.
Moolenaar is expected in court in June
— Deirdre Bardolf
