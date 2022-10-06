The Ozone Park community last week banned together to gather a basement’s worth of goods to donate to families in need, especially asylum seekers recently placed in area shelters.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association and the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club organized the drive at the Living Word Christian Fellowship Church where it distributed clothing, toys, hygiene products and more to nearly 500 people including over 200 families on Friday.
All the leftover goods were sent to a shelter in the Bronx.
“The community came out big for this, very big,” said block association President Sam Esposito.
— Deirdre Bardolf
