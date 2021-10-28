A Buffalo man has been indicted for the murder of Brandon Rodriguez, a 20-year-old father from Ozone Park, who was gunned down on the block where he lived.
On Sept. 24, Dwayne Scott, 22, allegedly fired multiple times at Rodriguez near the intersection of 102nd Road and 84th Street. According to the charges, Rodriguez had just parked his car and was steps away from his home.
Scott was arraigned last Thursday and charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
“The murder of this young man has left a family devastated and a young toddler without his father,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz in a press release.
“This was yet another example of the senseless gun violence that is wreaking havoc in our community and causing untold grief. The defendant has been returned to Queens from upstate New York to answer for his alleged crimes.”
Scott was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise. He returns to court on Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.