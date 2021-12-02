More than 450 families were served the day before Thanksgiving at the Ozone Park Pantry with an event hosted by the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, which has been organizing the site for the past year and a half.
Turkeys, produce, stuffing, canned goods and more were distributed at Digby Place between Rockaway Boulevard and 97th Avenue. Donations came from the community, the Food Bank for NYC and The Campaign Against Hunger.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, right, state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. and Roxanne Persaud, Assemblywomen Jenifer Rajkumar and Stacey Pheffer Amato, above, and Councilmember-elect Joann Ariola all participated and handed out goods.
Representatives from the 102nd and 75th precincts were present as well as 106th Precinct auxiliary officers and the mayor’s Community Affairs Unit.
Event collaborators included Commonpoint Queens, Community Board 9, the Ozone Tudor Civic Association, Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park, Queens Community Lions Club, Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park, United Bangladeshi-American Youth Association, Hill’s Pest Management, Madani Halal and the Ozone Park and Howard Beach Dads Facebook groups.
— Deirdre Bardolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.