Life came full circle for Theresa Labiento as she continued her 100th birthday festivities with a celebration last Thursday at the Golden Age Club of Nativity Church.
“I had a wonderful time at this party,” said Labiento.
She attended the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church growing up and got married there.
Local officials sent gifts including a cake from Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola and a citation from Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach).
Labiento also celebrated her Oct. 11 birthday with a family party at Roma View on Crossbay Boulevard.
The grandmother of seven was born in Ozone Park and grew up on 102nd Avenue with her sister and seven brothers. When she got married, she moved to 79th Street. She lived there until 14 years ago when she moved in with her daughter in Howard Beach. In between having her three children, she worked as a dressmaker.
“I loved where I lived,” she said. “I miss it very much.”
They spent Thursday playing bingo, which is what Labiento has been doing at the church since high school when she would write the numbers on a chalkboard.
“When I was young, we went to church more often,” said Labiento. “There were a lot of things going on in church.”
She would attend meetings, clubs and dances at the church. “We used to dance and have a good time,” she said.
That is how she met her husband whom she was married to for over 50 years. “We liked the same things, we liked to dance,” especially to the Dorsey brothers, she said.
Labiento’s advice to young people is to be trustworthy. “I always got along with friends and if they told me something, I wouldn’t repeat it,” she said.
“I had lots of friends, I went to work and we always had a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.