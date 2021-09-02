The Ozone Park Residents Block Association and Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol helped Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct launch a nonperishable food item drive to aid the NYPD’s relief effort for Haiti.
The civic groups, with The Ozone Park Food Pantry, coordinated donations of canned goods, pasta, rice and face shields for the relief fund as well as arranged for the pickup and loaded the truck.
All of the NYPD’s police precincts have been collecting donations for the victims of the earthquake in Haiti in August that killed over 2,000 people and left thousands more homeless.
— Max Parrott
