The heat for the borough presidency is on as the candidates make their rounds throughout the borough meeting with future constituents and civic leaders. With less then three weeks left to go in the race the five candidates came to the Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park for a candidate’s night Tuesday.
Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), Jim Quinn, former assistant district attorney, and retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda came to the Deshi Senior Center, 83-10 Rockaway Blvd. to discuss the issues and promises they plan to keep if elected. The meeting began with a moment of silence for victims of the coronavirus and the tornado which killed in 25 people in Tennessee.
Quinn was the first to speak, boasting that he is family man with many grandchildren and wants to keep Rikers Island open because of rising crime citywide and throughout the borough. He blamed the Democrats for being soft on crime and is “fed up with the way crime is being handled.”
Miranda echoed a lot of Quinn’s sentiments, formerly being in law enforcement himself, stating that all the candidates are “promising the same old thing and we’ll just get the same old results.” His platform was not too clearly defined.
Richards said that the office of the borough president represents a huge opportunity to help improve quality of life.
Richards is in full support of closing Rikers Island stating that for decades there has been irreversible harm done by the abuse meted out at the prison. He also criticized Quinn’s comment stating that if he wants to focus on law and order then he should run for district attorney.
“We have done wonderful things for South Queens,” Richards said. “We are creating affordable housing and helping those left behind get a second chance.”
Richards also mentioned that he favors gun buyback programs to help get weapons off the streets. He was involved in the first Queens gun buyback and collected almost 1,000 guns in one day. He will also help establish affordable housing and help youngsters find employment. Rikers Island is a big issue for Richards, saying that 90 percent of the people in Rikers Island look like him, meaning African American.
Quinn responded that in fact 90 percent of the inmates on Rikers Island. “look just like me. They’re men.” The comment was met with some boos and some laughter.
Crowley spoke about her childhood. Her father passed away when she was very young and she had to look to her mother for strength and guidance. Crowley stated that it is her plan, once elected, to help improve the environment, improve the transit system, namely trains, and focus on environmental issues.
On the question of who was pro-life or pro-choice the candidates all remained silent.
Constantinides said that his mission was to make the borough president’s office “a meaningful position and help transform the borough.”
