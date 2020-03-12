A crew of masked and armed thieves raided a liquor store at gunpoint on March 2, threatening to shoot a 19-year-old clerk before running off with $700 worth of booze.
The four armed suspects, two wearing ski masks, charged into Bob’s Discount Liquors at Lefferts Boulevard and 115th Avenue in South Ozone Park about 10:20 p.m. It was then that they jammed a gun into the face of the young worker and made their demands.
“Don’t look at us!” the gunman screamed as his accomplices ran behind the counter and grabbed $700 worth of liquor along with $100 from the register, cops said. They put the bottles in a satchel and a backpack and ran off into the night.
The worker was unharmed and the thieves remain on the loose.
Cops released surveillance video showing the dramatic holdup with one masked individual pointing a gun at the store clerk .
Recognizing them may be difficult.
Two of the suspects not wearing ski masks had hoodies pulled over their heads, leaving little of their faces visible.
Police are still searching for the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). All calls are confidential.
The recent robbery at the Lefferts Boulevard liquor store is part of an ongoing series of holdups and muggings that has been plaguing South Queens in recent months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.