The city announced March 24 that the Ozone Park Library at 92-24 Rockaway Blvd. will turn into a new Covid vaccination site in the near future.
The city did not say exactly when the site will open. And while the Queens Public Library did not have any additional details as of Wednesday afternoon on that either, it said that library service will be unavailable at the location while it serves the city in its new role.
For those who were unable to pick up requested materials at Ozone Park before it closed last Saturday, they will be available at the South Ozone Park Library, at 128-16 Rockaway Blvd., starting April 2. The QPL made a statement that it chose that site after careful consideration of a number of factors, including the high need in the community and its ability to offer resources at nearby branches.
The library will release more details about the vaccine site as they become available.
Any New York State resident 30 or over can get vaccinated. Younger adults with certain jobs or certain medical conditions also qualify. For eligibility rules, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
To sign up for an appointment, visit the nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page.
Those who are not online can call 1 (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692) to sign up.
